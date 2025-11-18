PAK-A vs UAE LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan A vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 9 in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to bat in their Group B clash against Pakistan A in the ninth match of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Irfan Khan’s side has been the standout team in the tournament. They secured their place in the semi-finals with two convincing wins. Pakistan A began with a 40-run victory over Oman and followed it with an eight-wicket win against India A, showing strength across all departments. The UAE, led by Alishan Sharafu, have struggled in the tournament. They opened with a heavy 148-run loss to India A. Their second match ended in a narrow defeat to Oman on the final ball. With two losses in two games, UAE are already out of the knockout race and will play Tuesday’s match for pride. The live telecast of the match is available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan A vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming Info

Match: Pakistan vs UAE – Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Start Time: 3:00 PM IST

Live Telecast (India): Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and Website

Pakistan A vs United Arab Emirates Playing 11s