PAK v ENG: Brook century, four-fers for Norman, Abrar leaves third Test evenly poised

Karachi, Dec 18 Harry Brook struck his third century to continue his remarkable series and helped rebuild England's innings after Pakistan had managed to pin down the visitors at 145 for five on the second day of the third and final Test here on Sunday.

England, who lead the three-match series 2-0 after a 74-run win in Rawalpindi and a close-fought 26-run victory in Multan, took a crucial 50-run lead on the back of Brook's innings before they were bowled out for 354 and Pakistan cut the deficit to 29 at the close of play at the National Stadium here.

Pakistan's openers Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood were batting on 14 and 3, respectively with the home side ending the day on 21 for no loss.

Brook's 111 revived England's chances of becoming the first team ever to clinch a 3-0 series sweep in Pakistan after the visitors were teetering at 145-5. The middle-order batter rescued the visitors with a superb innings.

After Pakistan's spinners knocked over the English top-order, Brook and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes amassed 117 for the sixth wicket and brought England within touching distance of Pakistan's first innings total of 304.

The 23-year-old Brook drove spinner Abrar Ahmed for his eighth boundary to reach his third career hundred following up his 153 in the first Test and 108 in the next.

In all Brook struck eight fours and three sixes before he was trapped leg before becoming debutant pacer Mohammad Wasim's first Test wicket.

Brook has now scored 468 runs beating David Gower's 449 in 1984 for the highest series total by an England batter in Pakistan.

He also equalled Mohammad Yousuf's record of three centuries in successive matches in an overseas series in Test matches between England and Pakistan. Yousuf hit three centuries in England in 2006.

Pakistan's spinners, Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed had England in a tight spot after the first session. The duo finished with 4-126 and 4-150, respectively.

England were struggling at 145/5 soon after lunch after Ben Stokes (26) attempted a third run which Brook turned down only to see his skipper stranded.

After Brook fell, Foakes added another 51 alongside Mark Wood for the seventh wicket.

Noman then dismissed Foakes and Rehan Ahmed (one) while Abrar Ahmed accounted for Wood and Ollie Robinson for 29.

In the morning session, Noman removed Ben Duckett and Joe Root off successive deliveries.

With the pitch offering turn, left-armer Noman trapped Duckett (26) leg before and had the experienced Root caught low in the slip by Salman Ali Agha for nought.

Pope stood firm amidst the dual wicket fall, reaching his 11th fifty before he was bowled for 51 by Ahmed, who added to the wicket he took on Saturday.

Pakistan 304 & 21 for no loss in 9 overs (Abdullah Shafique 14, Shah Masood 3) trail England 354 in 81.4 overs (Harry Brook 111, Ben Foakes 64, Mark Wood 35; Abrar Ahmed 4-150, Nauman Ali 4-126) by 29 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor