IPL auction 2024: Harry Brook sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore

England's star cricketer, Harry Brook, has been acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore. The hard-hitting all-rounder, who previously played 11 games in his inaugural IPL season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scored 190 runs at an average of 21.11 and a strike rate of 123.37. Despite his initial high signing cost of Rs 13.25 crore, SRH decided to part ways with the English stalwart after the season.

In international cricket since 2021, Brook has consistently struck at a rate exceeding 140 in the middle overs, amassing 494 runs in 21 innings at a strike rate of 141.54 in T20 Internationals. The ongoing 2024 IPL auction in Dubai features a total of 333 players, including 214 Indians and 119 overseas cricketers. However, the 10 teams collectively have only a maximum of 77 slots available, with each team allowed a roster of a maximum of 25 players.

Twenty-three players set their base price at the maximum of Rs 2 crore, while another 13 opted for a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.