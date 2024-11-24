Mohit Sharma Sold to DC (Delhi Capitals) for INR 2.2 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Mohit Sharma has been bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 2.2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The veteran right-arm pacer, who registered for the auction at a base price of INR 50 lakh, attracted bidding from only two franchises — Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. In the end, Delhi Capitals outbid Gujarat to secure Sharma’s services for the upcoming season.

Sharma, 35, has represented four IPL teams during his career — Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Titans. His IPL journey began in 2013 with Chennai, where he made an immediate impact by taking 20 wickets in 15 games and helping his team reach the final. Over the next few years, Sharma maintained his form, taking 23 wickets in 2014 and 14 wickets in 2015.

After a stint with Punjab Kings in 2016-2017, where he picked up 13 and 20 wickets in two seasons, Sharma returned to Chennai Super Kings in 2019. He played just one match before being released. He had limited opportunities in 2020 and 2021 but returned to the IPL in 2023 with Gujarat Titans. In his comeback season, Sharma impressed with 27 wickets in 14 matches and followed it up with 13 wickets in 2024.

Sharma’s experience and form make him a valuable asset for Delhi Capitals as they aim to strengthen their bowling attack for the upcoming IPL season.