Pakistan announces women’s squad for Asian Games 2023

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Tuesday, revealed their 15-member women’s squad that will represent the country at the upcoming Asian Games 2023, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China. The squad includes some new faces and seasoned players, with Nida Dar appointed as the captain to lead the side. The selection committee chose left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir and right-handed batter Shawaal Zulfiqar for their maiden call-ups to the national team. Their selection was based on their impressive performances in recent tournaments, particularly the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and the Emerging Women’s Teams Asia Cup.

A notable inclusion in the squad is Diana Baig, who is making her return to international cricket after recovering from a finger injury sustained during the third and final ODI against Australia in January this year. Baig’s experience and skill will be valuable assets to the team during the prestigious event. However, it was announced that former captain Bismah Maroof has decided not to participate in the Asian Games due to the event’s rules and regulations, which do not permit athletes to carry their children. Maroof’s absence will undoubtedly be felt, as she is a seasoned player and a crucial member of the team. Notably, Pakistan women’s cricket team has a commendable track record at the Asian Games, having won gold medals in the last two editions held in China in 2010 and South Korea in 2014.“Our squad for the Asian Games represents the future of women’s cricket in Pakistan. With a mix of emerging talent and seasoned campaigners, I expect the players to do well in the event,” said chief selector Saleem Jaffar in an official statement.



