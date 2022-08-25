Pakistan head coach confident of pace attack's capacity in absence of Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has expressed confidence in the ability of the team's pace attack to deliver great performances in absence of its leader left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi.

Mohammad Hasnain will replace left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the T20 Asia Cup 2022, which begins on August 27. Afridi was ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup after being advised a four-six weeks rest by the medical team following an injury to the right knee ligament.

Mushtaq showed faith in right-arm pacers Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf to deliver great performances.

"Since last few years, these three have been executing the plans and demands of Pakistan team really well. The captain, me as a head coach and the entire support staff has confidence in their abilities. Shaheen used to lead the attack, but these three also on a given day or situation can change the game," said Mushtaq at a press conference.

The head coach also said that coaches from the high-performance centre will be travelling with the team and the philosophy behind it is a "Working Together" philosophy.

"The coaches at the high-performance centre will go up with the main side and see how things are done. So when they return to the high-performance centre, these coaches will be able to work on lines of that philosophy," he added.

Mushtaq dismissed any concerns for hot weather conditions in UAE.

"In professionalism, these things come and go. Sometimes you play during day, sometimes at night. Sometimes it is white-ball cricket, sometimes it is red ball. Sometimes it is the longer format, sometimes it is the shorter format. Oppositions keep changing. It is our requirement that we do not think about this, think about our plans, adapt and execute them quickly," he added.

The Asian Cricket Council's marquee event returns after a four-year interval with the 2022 edition of the Men's Asia Cup. Being played in the T20 format, across two venues. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host nine games including the final, while Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host four games, starting August 27 through September 11.

Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

( With inputs from ANI )

