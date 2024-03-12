Babar Azam Likely to be Named Pakistan's New T20 Captain; Shaheen Afridi to be Sacked: Reports

Pakistan’s T20I captain, Shaheen Afridi, might lose the captaincy of the team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Shaheen Afridi has come under scrutiny after his disappointing performances during the New Zealand tour and Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.Shaheen Afridi assumed the captaincy of the T20I team ahead of the New Zealand tour earlier this year. The Men in Green suffered a crushing 4-1 defeat in New Zealand. Lahore Qalandars were the first team to be eliminated from the ongoing season of the PSL. According to latest reports in Pakistan, the new PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has received suggestions for a change in T20I captaincy. The report stated that Shaheen Afridi is considered too young and inexperienced to lead the Pakistan national cricket team.

“Some believe that 23-year-old Shaheen is too young for this responsibility and needs more maturity. On the other hand, some board members believe that a decision to change leadership close to the World Cup might not be wise as it could negatively impact the team’s performance. The final decision will be made by the chairman,” the report said. If Shaheen Afridi is replaced, Mohammad Rizwan is the frontrunner for the captaincy, with former skipper Babar Azam also in contention. Rizwan’s Multan Sultans closely trail Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi, which is leading the points table in the PSL 2024.

Pakistan is placed in Group A alongside India, the United States of America, Canada, and Ireland for the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to commence on June 1. The Men in Green will kick off their campaign with a match against co-hosts the USA in Dallas on June 6.The highly anticipated Pakistan-India match will be held in New York on June 9. In previous T20I encounters, Pakistan has won only three out of twelve matches against their arch-rivals. Their last meeting occurred during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne.