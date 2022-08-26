Pakistan pacer Mohammad Wasim ruled out of Asia Cup, Hasan Ali named as replacement

Pakistan team dealt with another blow ahead of the clash against India as their fast bowler Mohammad Wasim has been ruled out of the T20 Asia Cup due to a left side strain, Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Friday.

"He had picked up the injury while bowling in Pakistan's practice session on Wednesday. The bowler was assessed by the team medical staff, and an MRI scan in Dubai confirmed the diagnosis. The medical team will closely monitor Wasim's rehabilitation and his return to competitive cricket will be reassessed before the England tour to Pakistan," the PCB statement read.

Meanwhile, Hasan Ali has been named as Wasim's replacement, which is subject to the Event Technical Committee's approval. As soon as the ETC approves Hasan as a replacement player, the bowler will depart for the UAE.

Hasan Ali was sought as a replacement player by the team management and the request was accepted by the chief selector.

Hasan had been working on his bowling in the National High-Performance Centre for the past three weeks and is presently in Rawalpindi, preparing for the National T20, which commences on 30 August.

Earlier on Saturday star pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury.

He will also stay out of action during the home series against England as well, which will start from September 20 onwards, but will return to action during the New Zealand Tri-Series in October, which will be followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia 2022.

Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Team Pakistan will start its Asia Cup campaign with a high-voltage clash against India, which will take place on August 28.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor