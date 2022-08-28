PCB to donate gate proceeds from Pakistan's first T20I against England to PM's Flood Relief Fund

Lahore, Aug 28 The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the gate earnings coming from Pakistan's first T20I against England, to be held at the National Stadium in Karachi on September 20, will be donated to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund 2022.

Earlier, it was announced that the Babar Azam-led side will wear black armbands in their opening match of Group A in Asia Cup 2022 against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening to express solidarity with the victims and their families affected by the floods.

Heavy downpour has continued to pummel parts of Pakistan already battered by calamitous floods of epic proportions, unleashing death and destruction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

Scores of people have died in KP, where heavy rains have triggered devastating floods in rivers and streams that also swept away several homes near their banks. Balochistan has remained cut off from the rest of the country due to fresh rains.

"We at the PCB express our grief and sorrow for all those affected by the extreme monsoon rainfall and floods, which has resulted in havoc and devastation beyond imagination, killing over 1,000 and leaving around a million homeless. As cricket unites our proud nation, we stand firmly with the victims and all those involved in the flood relief and rescue operations."

"As a responsible and caring organisation, the PCB has always stood with its fans and public in tough, challenging and testing times. In this regard, we have decided to donate gate proceeds from the first T20I against England next month to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund," said Ramiz Raja, PCB Chairman.

PCB has also urged cricket fans and followers to purchase tickets in large numbers once they are made available online for sale next week to show unity with all those affected by the recent calamity caused by floods, help with the rehabilitation of the affected population and support the local and federal governments in their relief and rescue operations.

"I encourage all spectators to participate in this initiative by purchasing tickets for the first T20I and turning up in big numbers so that we as a cricketing family can donate a substantial amount to the fund and show solidarity with those affected by the catastrophe."

"We have already sent trucks full of food, medicines and other commodities to the affected areas and will continue to support our nation and rescue operational teams in any way we can. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the people of Pakistan," added Raja.

England will play seven T20Is on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years. Karachi will stage matches on September 20, 22, 23 and 25, while Lahore will be the venue for the remaining three matches on September 28 and 30, and October 2.

England will then return to Pakistan in late November for three Tests, which will be played in Rawalpindi (December 1-5), Multan (December 9-13) and Karachi (December 17-21) as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2021-23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor