Peter Handscomb to lead CA XI against South Africa in tour match

Melbourne, Dec 2 The National Selection Panel (NSP) has named Peter Handscomb as skipper of the 13-member squad for the Cricket Australia XI match against South Africa at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

The four-day tour match runs from December 9-12 ahead of the Test series between Australia and South Africa.

"We've picked a squad which has a balance of youth and experience," said National Selection Panel Chair of Selectors George Bailey.

"Sam Whiteman and Chris Tremain have been rewarded for consistent performances over a long period of time in the Marsh Sheffield Shield, while emerging talents Jack Clayton, Tim Ward and Jordan Buckingham will benefit immensely from the experience.

"It's an exciting opportunity for Teague Wyllie and Campbell Kellaway to play alongside and learn from established domestic cricketers against an international team of South Africa's quality.

"Peter Handscomb will captain the CA XI and will have strong support from established leaders within domestic cricket," he added.

CA XI Squad: Peter Handscomb (C), Sam Whiteman, Henry Hunt, Tim Ward, Teague Wyllie, Campbell Kellaway, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jake Doran, Jack Clayton, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Chris Tremain, Jordan Buckingham, Liam Hatcher.

