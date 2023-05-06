Plan was to bowl attacking lengths, says CSK's Tushar Deshpande

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Tushar Deshpande said on Saturday that his plan was to bowl attacking lengths and not overthink what the batter is going to do.

Deshpande's outstanding bowling performance helped in restricting the Mumbai Indians to 139 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match.

After taking two wickets, Deshpande said that his plan was just to hit the top of the off-stump and bowl an attacking line and length.

"The surface looks good. Initially, it was a bit slow but as the day has gone by it is getting better. The plan was normal of hitting top of off-stump, just bowl attacking lengths and don't overthink what the batter is going to do. Just back your strengths and be aggressive in your mindset. We just have to bat well and I can't say much about batting," Deshpande said.

Deshpande took two wickets, conceding just 26 runs with an economy of 6.50. Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers as he dismissed three batters. Deepak Chahar also took two wickets and Ravindra Jadeja dismissed one-batter.

Deshpande is the 'Orange Cap' holder for IPL 2023, taking 19 wickets in 11 matches.

Put to bat first by CSK, MI was off to a horrid start as their top order was laid to waste in just three overs. Cameron Green, who was opening in this match, lost his off-stump while attempting to pull. Tushar Deshpande got his first wicket. MI was at 13/1 in 1.5 overs.

MI kept on losing wickets as after the end of the powerplay, they were 34/3.

Nehal Wadhera was the only player who stood up for MI, he scored his maiden half-century off 46 balls. He scored 64 off 51 before getting out on Pathirana. He also had half-century partnership with Suryakumar Yadav.

MI finished their innings at 139/8 in their 20 overs, with Piyush Chawla (2*) and Jofra Archer (3*).

CSK's innings got off to a brilliant start, with great knocks coming from Devon Conway (44 in 42 balls), Ruturaj Gaikwad (30 in 16 balls)

CSK finished off the run-chase successfully, finishing at 140/4 in 17.4 overs, with MS Dhoni (2*) and Shivam Dube (26*) unbeaten.

Piyush Chawla (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor