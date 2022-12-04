Players should be kept away from politics: Pacer Md Irfan on India-Pakistan cricket relations

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan shared his views on the India-Pakistan tussle about travelling to each other's countries and expressed that both teams should visit each other to play and players should kept away from politics.

The left-arm pacer who is playing in the T10 league for Northern Warriors also stated that players should be kept away from politics and rumours surrounding the controversy should not be entertained.

"I have said it before too. Players should be kept away from politics. Pakistan should go to India & India should come to Pakistan to play. It increases love between people from both countries. Cricket should be separate from politics. Don't go with statements that Pakistan won't come to India, let the Board decide it," said the pacer.

The lanky pacer talked about the Indian bowlers and appreciated BCCI's move to back youngsters that can bowl at the express pace of 140 and above.

"You need 140-plus bowlers to succeed. Maintaining that speed is difficult. Bowlers need a proper diet plan and close assistance from coaches. They have roped-in bowlers who are quick. Umran and Arshdeep need to be groomed to lead Indian bowling in future," said the left-arm pacer.

Irfan also shared his views on playing in the 10-over format and stated that the format forces bowlers to be accurate and challenge themselves.

"It is tough for bowlers. The bowlers need to be more accurate with their lines and lengths. It gives the crowd more entertainment," mentioned Irfan.

While mentioning the current Pakistani batting setup he said that the team is in safe hands with the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed.

"Pakistan cricket had a phase that didn't see them produce good batters but Babar Azam, Rizwan and Iftikhar have filled that gap," stated the pacer.

He also shared his thoughts on the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia and talked about its highlights.

"The World Cup saw Virat come in the form. The hype was there about an India-Pakistan final but Pakistan lost against India. They played very well and made a comeback to reach the final," remarked Irfan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor