Mohammad Rizwan dedicates World Cup ton vs SL to the victims of the ongoing war in Gaza

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan produced a knock that the cricket world would remember for a long time. Chasing a stiff target of 345 runs against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Rizwan registered an unbeaten knock of 131 runs to take his team home. After his stunning hundred vs Sri Lanka, which came while battling pain in his body as he struggled with back pain and cramps, Rizwan has dedicated the knock to the victims of the ongoing war in Gaza, an area which is under the control of terrorist outfit Hamas. Gaza falls under the Palestine region. Israel has launched an attack, to defend it territory, on Hamas after the terrorist outfit had attacked the middle-east country.

Rizwan, taking to X (formerly Twitter, wrote, "This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout."Some of the Indian fans on X slammed Rizwan, saying that now he is mixing sports with politics. Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for bringing politics into sports as the Indian cricket board had refused to travel to Pakistan because no clearance given by the Government of India. Pakistan pulled off their best chase ever in a World Cup to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets. More than being Pakistan's victory, it seemed like Sri Lanka's loss as their bowlers couldn't contain Rizwan on a rampage, primarily lacking in discipline and giving away too many extras. Babar Azam's men eventually chased down a steep 345-run target with ten balls to spare.