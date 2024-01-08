Mohammad Rizwan Appointed Vice-Captain of Pakistan's T20I Team Ahead of New Zealand Tour

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been named as Pakistan's vice-captain for the upcoming T20 International (T20I) series in New Zealand, comprising five matches starting on January 12. Rizwan will collaborate with the newly appointed captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, in leading the T20I team as Pakistan, the 2009 Men’s T20 World Cup winners, gear up for the 2024 edition of the tournament scheduled for June 1-29 in West Indies and the USA.

The PCB took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce Rizwan's appointment as the deputy to Shaheen.

Expressing his gratitude, Rizwan stated, "It is an honor to be named as the vice-captain of Pakistan Men’s T20I side. I am thankful to the PCB for entrusting me with this responsibility. I am looking forward to working closely with the captain, coaching staff, and my teammates to contribute to the team's success.”

Rizwan, 31, brings substantial experience to the role, having featured in 85 T20Is since his debut in 2015. In this time, he has amassed 2,797 runs, including one century and 25 half-centuries. Additionally, behind the stumps, Rizwan has proven his skill with 41 catches and 11 stumpings.

The Pakistan squad for the tour includes captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, vice-captain and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan, along with a dynamic roster of players. The series schedule is as follows: