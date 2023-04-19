Prabath Jayasuriya rises to career-best 19th place in ICC Men's Test bowler rankings

Dubai, April 19 Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya leaped 13 slots to his career-best 19th in the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings released on Wednesday following his 10-wicket haul against Ireland earlier this week.

Jayasuriya's performance, alongside centuries from teammates captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal and Sadeera Samarawickrama, helped Sri Lanka to achieve a whopping innings and 280-run victory over Ireland in the first of the two-match series in Galle.

Jayasuriya has now jumped his way from 32nd place in the rankings to his personal best 19th place and rating points of 869. In the Ravichandran Ashwin-led bowling list, Ramesh Mendis rose three spaces to 32nd, while Vishwa Fernando gained four places to 59th position.

In the batters' list, Sri Lanka captain Karunaratne's 179 runs from 235 balls helped him advance one spot to ninth with 783 points, while Chandimal and Mendis rose to 14th and 42nd respectively. Ireland's Harry Tector shot up 21 slots to his own career-best 69th in the batting list with 444 rating points.

In the Men's T20I bowlers rankings, ten wickets in three T20Is has seen Haris Rauf catapult Shadab Khan to become the top-ranked Pakistan bowler at 11th place. He also achieved career-high ratings of 657 points in the process and could potentially enter the top 10 by the end of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has risen to 15th place while all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed has risen 11 spaces to number 44 on the batting list and five slots to 25th in the all-rounders list.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham soared 87 spots to 66th in the batting rankings, while his teammate Mark Chapman also rose significantly from 119th to 83rd and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi rose to 16th from 20th position in the bowlers' list.

