Pretoria Capitals head coach Graham Ford hopes to make local fans proud

Pretoria, Sep 9 Graham Ford, who was earlier this week named head coach of Pretoria Capitals for Cricket South Africa's T20 League slated to be held in January-February next year, is looking forward to the hectic schedule ahead and said he hopes to make the local fans proud.

Pretoria Capitals are one of the six teams in the league.

"I want to start off by thanking the owners and management for the amazing opportunity. It's so exciting to be involved in such a big cricketing event, and it's even better as it's happening in my home country. I know how passionate the people in Pretoria are about sports. There's been many a cricketing superstar who has grown up and developed their skill in the Pretoria region," Ford said on the occasion of his being named the head coach.

Ford, who has previously coached Sri Lanka and Ireland's national cricket teams, will be joined by former Proteas players legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis, and batter Dale Benkenstein, as Assistant Coaches.

"Me as management and the support staff have a pretty hectic time ahead of us with the auction just around the corner," Ford said.

"The intention is to assemble a squad that will make the fans of Pretoria really proud and happy. The tournament itself is going to be a great adventure and a lot of spectacular action and hopefully, our lads can do something special. Hopefully, by the end of it, we've all got big smiles on our faces," Ford was quoted as saying in a release on Friday.

Pretoria Capitals have already signed South African international Anrich Nortje and the uncapped Migael Pretorius to their roster. The remainder of the squad will be filled out at the player auction that will be held in Cape Town on September 19.

