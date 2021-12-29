Prithvi Shaw to lead Mumbai in Ranji Trophy, Arjun Tendulkar named in squad

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar was on Wednesday named in Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad with Prithvi Shaw appointed as the captain of the side.

Prithvi Shaw had led Mumbai to the Vijay Hazare title in the last season and it will be the first time that the opening batter will captain the team in first-class cricket.

"The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Mr. Salil Ankola (Chairman), Mr. Gulam Parkar, Mr. Sunil More, Mr. Prasad Desai and Mr. Anand Yalvigi has selected the following players to represent Mumbai in Ranji Trophy Match against Maharashtra from 13th - 16th January 2022 and against Delhi from 20th - 23rd January 2022 at Kolkata," Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said in a statement.

Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Shashank Attarde, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Prince Badiani, Siddharth Raut, Royston Dias, Arjun Tendulkar

Ranji Trophy will start from January 13 with the final of the tournament to be played on March 17.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor