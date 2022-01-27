PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the start of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which is slated to commence on Thursday.

Afridi will represent Quetta Gladiators in what will be his farewell PSL but the all-rounder is set to miss the first few games for the franchise after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I have unfortunately tested positive but have no symptoms at all. InshALLAH hope to recover soon, test negative and rejoin QG as soon as possible. Good luck to all teams in #HBLPSL7 I'm committed to giving it my all in my last PSL edition," Afridi tweeted.

PSL will begin on Thursday in Karachi with defending champions Multan Sultans facing off 2020 champions Karachi Kings following a curtain-raiser opening ceremony.

National Stadium will host the first 15 matches till February 7, before the action moves to Lahore, where Gaddafi Stadium, the home of Pakistan cricket, will stage the last 19 games from February 10-27.

( With inputs from ANI )

