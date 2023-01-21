PSL 2023 to start on February 13

The 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League will kickstart on February 13, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Friday (January 20). Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, the two finalists in 2022, will face-off in the opener at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Qalandars had defeated Sultans in that final last year and will aim to become the first team to successfully defend the PSL title. The 34-game tournament will be played in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar. The tournament will be held in two legs. Multan and Peshawar will host the matches from February 13 to 26 before the caravan moves to Karachi and Lahore. The Qualifier, the two Eliminators and the Final (March 19) will be held in Lahore at the Gaddafi Stadium.

"The HBL PSL 8 will be a massive event for the PCB, taking place at the four iconic venues with the world's best T20 cricketers in action. We aim to make the HBL PSL bigger, better and stronger than ever before with the overarching ambition to make it the first-choice event for leading T20 cricketers,” PCB Chairman Najam Sethi was quoted as saying." Each of the six sides will enter the HBL PSL 8 with lots at stake. Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful team with three titles, Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back to back titles and the remaining four teams will once again attempt to put a hand on the glittering silverware. This makes up for an exciting, enthralling and entertaining 34-match tournament," he added. The likes of Adil Rashid, Matthew Wade, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jimmy Neesham and Tabraiz Shamsi will be playing in the tournament for the first time. Also, in their bid to kickstart the Pakistan Women's League in the future, the PCB has organised three exhibition matches featuring the women cricketers to be played in Rawalpindi on March 8, 10 and 11. The two women's teams will have both local and overseas players in their roster.