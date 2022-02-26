PSL: Qalandars win thriller to set up summit clash against Multan Sultans

David Wiese produced a sensational performance in the final overs of each of the two innings of the Eliminator 2 against Islamabad United in front of a packed to capacity Lahore crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night to guide his side to a six-run win and a place in the Pakistan Super League final alongside defending champions Multan Sultans on Sunday.

Weise turned the game on its head with the bat as he scored 26 runs off the final over of the Qalandars innings bowled by Waqas Maqsood. Waqas also conceded a wide, leaking 27 runs in the over as Qalandars went from a seemingly below-par 141 for seven to 168 for seven total in a matter of six balls. Weise remained undefeated with his explosive 28 off eight (one four, three sixes).

The Qalandars all-rounder then conceded just one run off the four balls of the final over he bowled as Mohammad Wasim Jnr was run out and Waqas brilliantly caught in the deep by Abdullah Shafique as United were bowled out for 162 with two balls to spare.

Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat. The home side was dealt a body blow in the first over when Liam Dawson sent back the tournament's leading run-getter Fakhar Zaman (1). Dawson then accounted for Phil Salt (2) in his second over.

Qalandars fought back with a 73-run third-wicket partnership between Abdullah and Kamran Ghulam. Abdullah delighted the GSL with a series of eye-catching as well as power-packed shots on his way to his maiden HBL PSL half-century. The right-hander top-scored for Qalandars with 52 off 28 (four fours, three sixes).

Kamran contributed 30 off 26 (three fours, one six). After the departure of Kamran and Abdullah, Qalandars stuttered in the middle overs. Samit Patel scored 21 (18) while Mohammad Hafeez struggled to get going with a run-a-ball 28. It was the final over that turned the tide in their favour.

Dawson with two for 24 (four overs) was the pick of the United bowlers.

Brief Scores: Lahore Qalandars 168/7 (Abdullah Shafique 52, Kamran Ghulam 30; Liam Dawson 2-24); Islamabad United 162 all out (Azam Khan 40, Alex Hales 38; Haris Rauf 2-31).

( With inputs from ANI )

