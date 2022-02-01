PSL: Shan Masood, Willey star as Multan Sultans defeat Quetta Gladiators

A solid half-century from Shan Masood and David Willey's sensational spell at death set Multan Sultans' thrilling last-over win over Quetta Gladiators in an ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Multan have now won three straight matches and sit at the top of the points table. Quetta is placed third with one win and two defeats in three matches. Shan scored his second consecutive half-century, scoring 88 off 58. The left-hander smashed six fours and four sixes.

With Quetta needing 26 off the last three overs, Willey dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed, who had thrashed Imran Khan Snr for 24 in the 17th over, and allowed a single and a double in the 18th before he removed Quetta's last two batters in the final over to defend eight off the last six balls. The left-armer finished with three for 22.

Multan dominated Quetta's run chase from the beginning with Khushdil Shah removing Quetta's both openers and reducing them to 29 for two. Khushdil then accounted for Sarfaraz Ahmed to finish with extraordinary figures of three for 16 from four overs.

That Quetta came in the touching distance of the win was because of Iftikhar's onslaught in the 17th over, in which he smashed three sixes and a four off Imran. Iftikhar plundered 30 off 13 before he was removed in the 18th over.

Brief Scores: Multan Sultans 174/4 (Shan Masood 88, Tim David 28*; Mohammad Hasnain 2-27); Quetta Gladiators 168 all out (Ben Duckett 47, Iftikhar Ahmed 30; David Willey 3-22).

( With inputs from ANI )

