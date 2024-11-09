Quetta Bomb Blast Video: Death Toll Rises to 26, Several Injured; CCTV Footage Captures Moment of Explosion at Railway Station

The death toll in Pakistan's Quetta Railway station bomb blast rose to 26, several others were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their burn injuries on Saturday morning, November 9. According to the local media reports, 46 people were injured. Authorities fear the number of casualties could rise.

Earlier, Quetta senior police official Muhammad Baloch told the media that the blast appeared to be a suicide bombing at the railway station. The blast occurred near the ticket counter at the railway station, while the when a train leaving for Jaffar Express leaving for Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

CCTV Footage of Quetta Railway Station Bomb Blast

Recent casualties count of Quetta suîcide blast at Railway station.



Police officials and rescue teams are currently at the scene as emergency measures were implemented at Quetta's Civil Hospital, with additional doctors and support staff to assist victims. Banned terror organisation Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) took responsibility for the attack on social media website. The BLA said that it was a fidayeen attack, which targeted a Pakistani Army unit returning via Jaffer Express after completing a course at the Infantry School.

Pakistan witnessed over 785 terrorist attacks during the first 10 months of 2024, resulting in 951 deaths and 966 injuries. according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank.