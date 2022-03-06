R Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev, becomes 2nd highest Indian wicket-taker in Test cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin scripted history during the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The veteran Indian off-spinner took his career wicket tally to 435 in the Test match, surpassing the record of former India captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.Ashwin achieved the milestone after dismissing Charith Asalanka in the post-tea session on Sunday. He bagged the wickets of Lahiru Thirimanne and Dhananjaya de Silva in the first innings, registering figures of 2/49.

The list of his victims in the second innings consisted the likes of Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka and Asalanka.With this feat, Ashiwn became the second-highest wicket taker for India in the longest format of the game. He is behind Anil Kumble’s tally of 619 scalps. On the list of highest wicket-taking spin bowlers in Tests, the Tamil Nadu cricketer stands fourth. He recently surpasses former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath who retired with 433 wickets. Spin legends include Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) and Late Shane Warne (708 wickets) are the top two spinners and the highest wicket-takers in the World in the red-ball format.

