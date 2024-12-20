Ravichandran Ashwin Shares Phone Call Screenshot of Who Called Him After Retirement, Thanks Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev

Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday, December 18, retired from international cricket during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the third test match between Australia and India at The Gabba Stadium on Wednesday. From fans to celebrates and cricketers wished spin baller on social media.

Some wished for R Ashwin personally, too, including Indian batting star and legendary player Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev, who called up Ashwin after he returned to Chennai on Thursday. Right-arm off-spin bowler shared a screengrab of his call log with the caption saying, "If some one told me 25 years ago that I would have a smart phone with me and the call log on the last day of my career as an Indian cricketer would look like this, I would have had a heart attack then only. Thanks @sachin_rt and @therealkapildev paaji #blessed."

If some one told me 25 years ago that I would have a smart phone with me and the call log on the last day of my career as an Indian cricketer would look like this☺️☺️, I would have had a heart attack then only. Thanks @sachin_rt and @therealkapildev paaji🙏🙏 #blessedpic.twitter.com/RkgMUWzhtt — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 20, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar and Ashwin were teammates in test cricket for around two years and both were part of the victorious 2011 ODI World Cup squad. Ashwin finished as the second-highest Test wicket-taker for Men in Blue behind Anil Kumble, the 537 scalps a testimony to his stature, commitment and rare ability.

Indian allrounder also scored 3,000 runs and took 500 wickets in his career. He was more than a handy batter and scored six Test tons.