Astrologer’s Decade-Old Prediction on Ravichandran Ashwin’s Career Resurfaces After His Sudden Retirement (See Post)

Ravichandran Ashwin’s unexpected retirement midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 has left fans and cricket experts surprised. The 38-year-old spinner announced his retirement on Wednesday, concluding a remarkable career with 537 wickets in 106 Tests. Shortly after his announcement, a prediction from astrologer Greenstone Lobo resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter), gaining widespread attention for its accuracy. Back in 2011, Lobo predicted that Ashwin would evolve into an all-rounder, contributing significantly with the bat. He also foresaw Ashwin surpassing Harbhajan Singh’s Test wicket tally of 417 but falling short of Anil Kumble’s 619—a prediction that came true, with Ashwin retiring at 537 Test wickets.

Ashwin’s international journey began in 2011 against the West Indies, where he quickly became a crucial part of India’s Test team. Over 106 Tests, he claimed 537 wickets at an impressive average of 24.00 and an economy rate of 2.83, establishing himself as one of cricket’s finest spinners. Known for his tactical brilliance, Ashwin excelled in home conditions and delivered numerous match-winning performances. His exceptional 2016 season earned him the ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year awards, making him only the third Indian to win the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.

Ashwin was more than just a bowler; his lower-order batting yielded 3,503 Test runs. His adaptability and innovative approach kept him at the top, with multiple stints as the ICC Test No. 1 bowler. Reflecting on his career upon returning home on December 19, Ashwin expressed gratitude and shared his plans to continue playing in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as long as he remains fit and competitive.