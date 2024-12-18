R Ashwin’s Retirement Speech: “The Cricket Nut in Me Will Never Come to an End,” Says Legendary Indian All-Rounder After Announcing Retirement (VIDEO)

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin delivered an emotional speech in the dressing room on Wednesday (18th December) after announcing his retirement from international cricket. His decision came after the third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Ashwin, known as one of the best cricketers in the world, said that while his time in international cricket had come to an end, his love for the game would never fade. His contribution with both bat and ball in international cricket is something few could replicate. The bonds he built with his teammates over the years will be deeply felt in the dressing room.

The emotional mood was clear as almost every player in the team appeared moved during Ashwin's retirement announcement. Ashwin shared a heartfelt moment with Australian player Nathan Lyon, who hugged him. Pat Cummins also presented Ashwin with a signed Australian team jersey. Ashwin then hugged his Indian teammates and cut a retirement cake in the dressing room.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ashwin spoke about his journey and the transitions he saw in the Indian team. He mentioned the retirements of stars like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid and accepted that it was now his time to leave the field.

"I don't know how to go about this, honestly; I mean, it's easier to speak in the team huddle, but yeah, even though I am not exhibiting it, it is truly a very emotional moment for me. It feels like, just now, in 2011-12, I toured here, my first Australian tour. I saw everybody transition, Rahul bhai left, Sachin bhaji left, but trust me, guys, everybody's time comes, and today was truly my time,” Ashwin said.

"I have enjoyed it, thoroughly enjoyed it. Built some great relationships and friendships over the last 4-5 years notably. And I am leaving behind some of my teammates who I have been playing with dearly, and every passing year in the last 4 years, I have felt how much more I value their relationship and how much more I value them as a player."

"So I have had a great time. I will be taking a flight back home, but I will be tuned in to watch how well you guys go in Melbourne. The cricketer in me as an Indian cricketer, an international cricketer, might have come to an end, but the cricket nut in me will never come to an end.

"So I will be looking forward to each one of your performances and all the very best. If at all you guys need anything, I am just a call away. Thank you so much once again. Thanks, Rohit, thanks, Virat, thanks, Gautam bhai. So happy to be here. Thank you guys."