'You Cannot Compare One Generation with Another, It’s Not Required': Kapil Dev

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev said it was pointless to compare different generations of Indian cricketers and make judgments on who was better. Speaking at an event hosted by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), of which he is president, Kapil stressed the evolution of the game over time.

"Please don’t compare. You cannot compare one generation with another. That is not required. Today, players are scoring 300 runs in a day. It didn’t happen during our time. So don’t compare the two," Kapil said, according to PTI.

Kapil, who bowled nearly 300 overs during the 1991-92 Test series against Australia, became the first Indian to take 400 wickets in Tests. He also contributed with the bat during the series.

On the exclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant from India's T20I series against England, Kapil supported the selectors' decision. "How can I comment on the judgment of others? I think the selectors would have thought about it," he said, emphasizing that criticizing their decisions was not his intent.

Regarding talks about the potential retirement of batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kapil said it should be their personal decision. "They are very big players. Let’s hope when they think it’s the right time to play, when they think it’s not, they will call it off," Kapil added.