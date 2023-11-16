Rain halts play at Eden Gardens; South Africa 44/4 in 14 overs vs Australia

Heinrich Klaasen (10) and David Miller (10) were at crease when a drizzle halted the proceedings. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood led Australia's bowling with two wickets apiece.Starc drew first blood, dismissing South African captain Temba Bavuma for a zero. Bavuma hung his bat outside the off-stump against Starc's angled away delivery, and stumper Josh Inglis completed the sequence through a simple caught behind.

The Proteas suffered an even bigger blow soon when in-form Quinton de Kock was snared by pacer Josh Hazlewood. Due to lack of scoring opportunities the left-hander wanted to launch Hazlewood out of the ground, but a back-pedalling Pat Cummins grabbed the catch at mid-on.

Starc scalped Aiden Markram, while Hazlewood ended the stay of Rassie Van Der Dussen to push SA to deeper peril soon.South Africa are attempting to reach their first-ever World Cup final, while Australia are gunning for a summit clash berth and their sixth 50-over title.The winners of this match will face India in the final at Ahmedabad on Sunday. Hazlewood and Starc built the pressure with their relentless bowling and the fielding by Labuschagne and Warner was top notch. The conditions have gone a lot gloomy with more rain on the cards.. The floodlights are on, the fans are enjoying the cozy weather.