Rajasthan Royals to offer multi-year deal to England's Jos Buttler: Sources

New Delhi [India], June 30 : England's white-ball captain and explosive batter Jos Buttler is likely to be offered a multi-year deal from the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals, sources said.

Buttler has been associated with RR since 2018. He has been a crucial player for his team, scoring 2696 runs with an average of 42.13. He has bagged five centuries and 18 half-centuries in 71 matches. He has a strike rate of 148.79 and played the highest knock of 124.

Buttler is also a part of the Paarl Royals in South Africa's SA20 league. RR have won Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Barbados Royals.

England's pacer Jofra Archer was reportedly offered the same deal by five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

Earlier, stars players like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, and Jason Roy had signed a deal with Kolkata Knight Riders for the US-based league Major League Cricket (MLC) for their team Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR).

Several former cricketers have expressed their concern over the players considering T20 league franchises over international cricket.

