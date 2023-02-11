Ravindra Jadeja fined 25% match fee, given one demerit point for applying cream to bowling finger

Nagpur, Feb 11 India's left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and given one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Australia at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a release that Jadeja was fined for applying cream to his bowling finger without permission from the umpires. It added that Jadeja did not, however, alter the condition of the ball. One demerit point added to Jadeja's disciplinary record means it is his first offence in 24 months.

The incident occurred in the 46th over of Australia's first innings on day one of the match on Thursday, when they were at 120/5. Jadeja applied a soothing cream to a swelling on the index finger of his bowling hand without asking for permission to do so from the on-field umpires, footage of which went viral on social media.

In the video, Jadeja was seen taking a bit of ointment off the back of Mohammed Siraj's palm through his right hand. Jadeja then appeared to rub the ointment onto the index finger of his left hand just before beginning to bowl a delivery. At that time, the ball was in his hand. The incident triggered a lot of debate on social media.

"Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing."

"In reaching his decision to sanction the player along with the Level 1 sanction he imposed, the Match Referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes."

"The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions - Unfair Play The Match Ball Changing its Condition," said the ICC.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Jadeja made a successful return to international cricket after a five-month knee injury layoff in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, picking 5/47 and 2/34 in both innings with the ball.

He made a crucial 70 in India's innings with the bat to give them a substantial lead which would eventually lead them to the victory in Nagpur. His all-round contributions meant he was adjudged 'Player of the Match'.

