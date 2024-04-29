Nagpur: IPL Betting Racket Busted, Four Agents Arrested for Promoting Illegal Gambling Through Fake App

Gadchiroli: On April 27, Nagpur Police nabbed four agents for promoting IPL betting through a fake app. A major racket has been busted and 10 people have been booked.

Also Read | Mumbra: Fire Breaks Out at Garment Shops, Swift Action by Fire Brigade Prevents Casualties



The accused have been identified as Nikhil Durge, Asif Shaikh, Irfan Shaikh, and Sandeep Gudpawar of Nagepalli. Four mobile phones and Rs 9,420 in cash were seized from their possession. Nikhil Gundawar, Pranit Shriramwar, Akshay Gunmukalwar, Farman Shaikh, Fardeen Pathan, and Dhananjay Gogiwar were also working as agents. All of them have been booked under Sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Gambling Act. Superintendent of Police Nilotpal, Additional Superintendent of Aheri M. Under the guidance of Ramesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Kokate, Police Inspector Dashrath Waghmode, Sub-Inspector Janardan Kale, and colleagues.

Racket run from the guest house

The racket used to run from Balaji Guest House in Aheri. During the raid, it was found that the fake app nice.7777.fun was playing the game by playing IPL cricket betting games online and paying other people on it.

