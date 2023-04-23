RCB skipper Faf du Plessis names a legend from past who would have made it big in IPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23 : For Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis named a legend from the past who would have made it big in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The South African player was featured in a video posted by Jio cinema on their platform. In 2022, Faf joined the RCB side as a captain.

"Brian Lara," Faf said when asked to name a legend from the past who would have made it big in IPL.

Brian Lara has played only three T20 matches where he has 99 runs with one fifty comprising 11 fours and one six.

In ODI cricket, Lara has brilliant stats with 10,405 runs in 299 matches with an average of 40.48. he has 19 hundreds and 63 fifties.

Faf said that his favourite IPL innings were the ones he played at 2021 IPL final for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He had scored 86 runs in 59 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) guiding his team to win the trophy.

"Passion" can be the word to describe the craze and enthusiasm of the most famous cricket league in the world Indian Premier League (IPL), said Plessis.

He has one word for the T20 format- "fun".

As RCB skipper he has scored 873 runs in 23 matches with 8 fifty comprising 82 fours and 38 sixes. In IPL, he has 3,808 runs in 123 matches with an average of 36.27. he has 30 half-centuries in his bag with 347 fours and 134 sixes in IPL. He has represented Chennai Super Kings other than RCB in the league.

In T20 format, Faf has 8,949 runs in 335 matches with an average of 31.84 and a strike rate of 132.93. he has the highest score of 120*. He has clinched five tons and 57 fifties. He has bagged 794 fours and 311 sixes

In the match against Rajasthan Royals, RCB won by seven wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. With this win, Bangalore has won four matches and moved upward in the points table to 5th position.

