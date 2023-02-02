Rehan Ahmed included in England squads for Bangladesh series

Somerset captain Tom Abell and Leicestershire legspinner Rehan Ahmed have been named in England's 15-man ODI and T20I squads for their tour of Bangladesh. While this is Abell's first full England squad, 18-year-old Rehan made his England debut in the Karachi Test recently and even picked a seven-wicket haul.

The squads also see the return of Mark Wood, who was rested for the recent ODI tour of South Africa, which the visitors lost 2-1. Also returning is Saqib Mahmood, who has been on the sidelines since May last year with a stress fracture. Not part of the squad are Harry Brook, David Willey and Olly Stone, all three of whom accompanied England to South Africa recently. England will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Bangladesh starting March 1, with all six games spread across Dhaka and Chattogram.

ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

