Rinku Singh Engagement: KKR Star To Tie the Knot With Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj: Reports

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is set to marry Priya Saroj, a Member of Parliament from the Samajwadi Party. According to a News 24 report, both recently got engaged and are expected to tie the knot soon. However date hasn't revealed yet. riya Saroj, a Samajwadi Party MP from Machhali Shahar, is the daughter of three-time MP and current MLA Tufani Saroj. Before entering politics, she practiced law.

In 2024, Priya won her first Lok Sabha election by defeating BJP candidate BP Saroj with a margin of 35,850 votes, becoming the second-youngest candidate to be elected to the lower house of Parliament. She holds a BA degree from the University of Delhi and an LLB from Amity University, Noida.Rinku Singh was part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad as a traveling reserve. Despite not playing regularly for the national team, he has been included in the T20I series against England, starting on January 22.



