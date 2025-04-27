Aligarh: Karni Sena Members Attacked SP MP Ramjilal Suman’s Convoy With Tyres; Video Surfaces

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramjilal Suman’s convoy was attacked by the Karni Sena members in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Sunday, April 27. A video shared by the news agency IAS, a car carrying SP MP collided with an SUV on the road after unidentified people, said to be from a Hindutva group, threw tyres at Suman's convoy near Khereshwar Chauraha.

Video by IANS shows several people throwing tyres at high-speed vehicles, occupied by police jeeps. The vehicle in which SP MP was sitting in the front seat collided with another vehicle. According to reports, Suman was going to Bulandshahr to meet the victims who were injured on Tuesday after an SUV ran over a group of Dalits. A woman named Sheela Devi was killed in the incident.

Karni Sena Members Attacked SP MP Ramjilal Suman’s Convoy

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh: Karni Sena members attacked the convoy of Samajwadi Party MP Ramjilal Suman by throwing tyres at the vehicles, causing several cars in the high-speed convoy to collide and suffer damage. The incident took place near Khereshwar Chauraha on the highway pic.twitter.com/gIWfTysr0Y — IANS (@ians_india) April 27, 2025

Also Read | MP Accident: Several Feared Dead As Van Falls Into Poisonous Well in Mandsaur.

The police in their investigation arrested four individuals for a targeted attack on SP MP Ramjilal Suman's convoy. The police also filed an FIR against the attack at Bulandshahr’s Kotwali Dehat police station. A complaint was filed against six men — Tapesh Kumar, his son Priyanshu, and their associates Varun Kumar, Atul Singh, Krishna Singh, and Manav Kumar — under BNS sections 103 (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 351 (criminal intimidation), 191 (rioting), and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act, reported TOI, citing an official.

"A case has come to light at Gabhana Police Station, where it was reported that some individuals threw tyres at SP MP Ramjilal Suman's convoy. It is to inform that an FIR under relevant sections has been filed, and necessary legal actions are being taken," said Aligarh Superintendent of Police, Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, reported IANS.