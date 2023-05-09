Rishabh Pant interacts with under-16 cricketers at Bengaluru camp

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 9 : Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant interacted with players in the under-16 cricket camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

BCCI shared a Twitter post where Rishabh Pant is seen interacting with the under-16 players.

"The boys who are part of the Under-16 high-performance camp at NCA Bangalore had the opportunity to interact with Rishabh Pant on cricket, life, hard work and much much more.It was very generous of @RishabhPant17 to spare time for interacting with these young boys" BCCI tweeted.

Pant is currently at NCA, recovering from multiple injuries sustained in a car accident last year.

In the last few days, Pant has shown major improvement as he recently shared a video where he could walk on his own without crutches.

The wicket-keeper batter had met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

After receiving initial treatment in Dehradun, he was airlifted to Mumbai for better and more specialised treatment.

Pant started his rehabilitation at the NCA this April.

Pant has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League and is also out of action in international cricket since the accident.

