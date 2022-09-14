Robin Uthappa announces retirement from international cricket

India's T20 World Cup hero Robin Uthappa has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket," the player wrote on Twitter.

"It's been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka - a wonderful journey full of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, and enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being," the player wrote in a statement.

"However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. While I will spend significant time with my young family, I look forward to chatting a new phase of my life," he further continued.

Uthappa featured for the Indian team in 60 ODIs and in 13 T20Is. He was well revered for his ability to come down the track and play lofted shots off fast bowlers. The player featured in 205 IPL matches and scored 4952 runs. He retires as the 9th all time top scorer in the Indian Premier League.