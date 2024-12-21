Why Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former India Cricketer Robin Uthappa?

An arrest warrant has been issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with a Provident Fund (PF) case. The warrant was issued by PF Regional Commissioner Shadakshree Gopal Reddy, and the Pulkeshnagar Police have been directed to take immediate action.

Uthappa, who runs Centuries Lifestyle Brands Private Limited, is accused of deducting PF contributions from the salaries of his employees but failing to deposit the amounts into their PF accounts. It is alleged that a total of Rs 23 lakh has been embezzled in this case.

On December 4, Commissioner Reddy instructed the police to issue a warrant for Uthappa’s arrest, but the warrant was returned because Uthappa had changed his address. Authorities are now attempting to locate his new address.

According to the law, any company that deducts PF from its employees' salaries is obligated to deposit the amount into the PF accounts. Failure to do so constitutes a violation and misuse of funds. The police are currently in search of Uthappa to take further action.