EPFO Members Alert: No ELI Benefits If You Don’t Activate UAN by November 30; Check Steps To Activate UAN on PF Member Portal

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued an important update for its members. Employees availing themselves of the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme must activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) and link their Aadhaar with their bank accounts by 30 November 2024. Failing to complete this process by the deadline will result in employees losing the scheme's benefits.

The Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget of July 2024, has three categories: A, B, and C. The scheme provides benefits through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to employees joining for the first time. Activation of UAN and Aadhaar linking with a bank account are mandatory for eligibility.

How to Activate UAN on EPFO Member Portal?

1. Visit the EPFO Member Portal: Go to the EPFO Member Portal.

2. Access UAN Activation Section: Under the "Important Links" section, click on Activate UAN.

3. Enter Details: Fill in your UAN number, Aadhaar number, date of birth, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

4. Verify OTP: Enter the OTP to complete the activation. A password will be sent to your registered mobile number.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India has directed 30th November as the last date to employers for Aadhaar-based UAN Activation of its new employees. It is important to activate your UAN to enjoy the services of EPFO such as PF, Pension, Insurance, and most… pic.twitter.com/Wb8TIW4EZN — EPFO (@socialepfo) November 28, 2024

Benefits of UAN Activation:

Once the UAN is activated, employees can access various EPFO services online, including:

1. Viewing and downloading PF account details and passbooks.

2. Submitting claims for withdrawals, advances, or transfers.

3. Updating personal details.

Employees are urged to complete this process promptly to avoid missing out on the benefits of the Employment Linked Incentive scheme.