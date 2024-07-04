IND vs ENG, WCL 2024 Video Highlight: India Champions Secure Thrilling 3-Wicket Win Over England in World Championship of Legends Opener

The World Championship of Legends 2024 kicked off with an exciting match between the England Champions and the India Champions India emerged victorious in a nail-biting finish, securing a 3-wicket win with one over remaining.

England posted a competitive score of 165/4 in their 20 overs. Ian Bell and Samit Patel shone for England, scoring half-centuries each. For India, Harbhajan Singh was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets.

In reply, India got off to a strong start with Robin Uthappa and Naman Ojha putting on a 62-run opening partnership. Uthappa went on to score a fine half-century (50 off 32 balls), but his dismissal triggered a mini-collapse as Suresh Raina (16) and captain Yuvraj Singh (2) departed cheaply.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann steadied the innings with a crucial 33 (17 balls), while Harbhajan Singh (6*) struck a six off the final ball of the 18th over to seal India's victory. Chris Schofield was the most successful bowler for England, taking four wickets.

Robin Uthappa was named Player of the Match for his brilliant knock of 50 runs. Uthappa's innings set the tone for India's chase and laid the foundation for their victory. With this win, India takes an early lead in the World Championship of Legends 2024. They will next face the Australia Champions in their second match of the tournament.

Brief score:

England Champions: 165/4 in 20 overs (Ian Bell 59*, Samit Patel 51; Harbhajan Singh 2/16)

165/4 in 20 overs (Ian Bell 59*, Samit Patel 51; Harbhajan Singh 2/16) India Champions: 166/7 in 19 overs (Robin Uthappa 50, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 33; Chris Schofield 4/33)

Playing 11:

England Champions Squad: Ian Bell, Kevin O Brien, Kevin Pietersen (c), Phil Mustard (wk), Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Owais Shah, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Ajmal Shahzad, Chris Schofield, Darren Maddy, Stuart Meaker

India Champions Squad: Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann