World Championship of Legends 2024, Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Squads, Venue and All You Need To Know

After India's victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Indian cricket fans have another exciting tournament to look forward to, as the inaugural season of the World Championship of Legends kicks off today. Several legendary cricketers are set to take to the field once again.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom from July 3 to 13, with six teams vying for the trophy. The league spans over 10 days, and all matches will begin at 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM IST.

The six teams will play each other once in a round-robin format. The top four teams will then advance to the semifinals, with the winners of those matches clashing in the final on July 13. A total of 18 matches will be played throughout the tournament.

Venues

All matches will be played at two venues in England: Edgbaston in Birmingham and the County Ground in Northampton. The first 10 matches will be held at Edgbaston, while the remaining seven matches, including the two semifinals, will be played at the County Cricket Ground. The final will be played in Birmingham.

Match Schedule

DateMatch 1Time (Match 1)Match 2Time (Match 2)
Jul 03, WedENG CHAMPIONS vs IND CHAMPIONS5:00 PMAUS CHAMPIONS vs PAK CHAMPIONS9:00 PM
Jul 04, ThuSA CHAMPIONS vs ENG CHAMPIONS5:00 PMPAK CHAMPIONS vs WI CHAMPIONS9:00 PM
Jul 05, FriAUS CHAMPIONS vs SA CHAMPIONS5:00 PMIND CHAMPIONS vs WI CHAMPIONS9:00 PM
Jul 06, SatENG CHAMPIONS vs AUS CHAMPIONS5:00 PMIND CHAMPIONS vs PAK CHAMPIONS9:00 PM
Jul 07, SunSA CHAMPIONS vs WI CHAMPIONS5:00 PMENG CHAMPIONS vs PAK CHAMPIONS9:00 PM
Jul 08, MonIND CHAMPIONS vs AUS CHAMPIONS9:00 PM  
Jul 09, TueWI CHAMPIONS vs ENG CHAMPIONS5:00 PMSA CHAMPIONS vs PAK CHAMPIONS9:00 PM
Jul 10, WedWI CHAMPIONS vs AUS CHAMPIONS5:00 PMIND CHAMPIONS vs SA CHAMPIONS9:00 PM
Jul 12, Fri(Semi Final-1) TBC vs TBC5:00 PM(Semi Final-2) TBC vs TBC9:00 PM
Jul 13, SatTBC vs TBC9:00 PM  

Broadcast Information

RegionBroadcast Platform
IndiaFanCode app, Disney+ Hotstar app, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD
USAWillow TV
UKNo telecast or live stream available
MENA CountriesCricbuzz

India Champions Squad:

  • Yuvraj Singh (captain), Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Anureet Singh, Pawan Negi, Dhawal Kulkarni

England Champions Squad:

  • Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Usman Afzaal, Philip Mustard, Owais Shah, Chris Schofield, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Meaker, Ryan Sidebottom, Sajid Mahmood, Tim Bresnan, Ajmal Shahzad

Pakistan Champions Squad:

  • Younis Khan (captain), Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Tanveer Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Aamer Yamin, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Sharjeel Khan, Umar Akmal

Australia Champions Squad:

  • Brett Lee, Tim Paine, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk, Dirk Nannes, Dan Christian, Ben Laughlin, Aaron Finch, Brad Haddin, Callum Ferguson, Peter Siddle, Xavier Doherty, Nathan Coulter-Nile, John Hastings

West Indies Champions Squad:

  • Darren Sammy, Chris Gayle, Samuel Badree, Ravi Rampaul, Kesrick Williams, Jason Mohammed, Navin Stewart, Dwayne Smith, Ashley Nurse, Sulieman Benn, Chadwick Walton, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Kirk Edwards, Jonathan Carter

South Africa Champions Squad:

  • Jacques Kallis (captain), Herschelle Gibbs, Imran Tahir, Makhaya Ntini, Dale Steyn, Ashwell Prince, Neil McKenzie, Ryan McLaren, Justin Ontong, Rory Kleinveldt, JP Duminy, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, Vernon Philander, Charl Langeveldt
