Rohit Sharma and Jay Shah Visits Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy (See Pics)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah visited the Siddhivinayak Temple today with the T20 World Cup trophy. Their visit comes after India's triumphant campaign in the Men's T20 World Cup held in the West Indies and the USA.

India won all their group stage and Super 8 matches before defeating England in the semi-finals. In a tightly contested final, India secured a seven-run victory over South Africa, marking their second T20 World Cup title.

Upon their return, Team India was greeted with widespread celebrations. Sharma and Shah, along with other dignitaries, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to offer their prayers. The temple's official Instagram account shared images from the visit, noting: "Today at Sri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple. Evening of August 21, 2024, 5:30 pm. Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Mr. Rohit Sharma and BCCI president Mr. Jay Shah took darshan of 'Shrin' with T20 World Cup trophy. Trusted Hon. of Justice on this occasion. Mr. Bhaskar Shetty, Mr. Rajaram Deshmukh and Dr. Sandeep Rathod, Deputy Executive Officer were present."

Following the World Cup, Sharma, along with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, has stepped away from T20 Internationals. Sharma last led Team India in a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, where he was the top run-scorer. Despite his individual performance, India lost the series 2-0.

Sharma has been rested for the Duleep Trophy and is scheduled to return for the first Test against Bangladesh on September 19 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.