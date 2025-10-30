Rohit Sharma–KKR Trade Rumours Quashed by Mumbai Indians: ‘Mushkil Hi Nahi, Namumkin Hai!’

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have dismissed rumours linking their former captain Rohit Sharma with a move to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The speculation began after KKR’s official social media handle posted a congratulatory message for Rohit, who recently reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings. The post read, “Top of the world and well deserved. Congratulations, Rohit. 👏💙”

Top of the world and well deserved. Congratulations, Rohit 👏💙 pic.twitter.com/rKAxveOtJe — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 29, 2025

The chatter grew after a fan jokingly asked if the post hinted at Rohit joining KKR for the IPL 2025 season. KKR added fuel to the fire by replying, “CONFIRM World No. 1 Men’s ODI Batter.”

Responding to the buzz, MI hit back with a witty post that appeared to shut down the rumours. The franchise wrote on X, “Sun will rise tomorrow again ye toh confirm hai, but at (K)night… मुश्किल ही नहीं, नामुमकिन है! 💙”

Since being replaced as captain by Hardik Pandya, Rohit has often been linked with other teams. However, MI’s latest post made it clear that the veteran opener will continue to play under Pandya’s leadership in the upcoming season.

𝗦𝘂𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻 ye toh confirm hai, but at (K)night… मुश्किल ही नहीं, नामुमकिन है! 💙 pic.twitter.com/E5yH3abB4g — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 30, 2025

The timing of MI’s post came shortly after KKR named Abhishek Nayar as their new head coach. Nayar shares a close bond with Rohit and has often worked with him during training sessions away from the IPL. The connection between the two had sparked talk of a possible trade before MI’s response silenced the speculation.

The New Order of Business: Head Coach Abhishek Nayar ✅ pic.twitter.com/Kgqmgt6duM — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 30, 2025

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma continues to shine on the international stage. The veteran opener starred in India’s recent ODI series against Australia, helping the team avoid a whitewash. He scored 202 runs in three innings at an average of 101 and a strike rate of 85.59. His performances earned him both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.

Rohit’s consistency pushed him to the top of the ICC ODI Batting Rankings for the first time in his career. Despite years of dominance and three double centuries in ODIs, this marks his maiden rise to No. 1.