Roma Balwani takes charge as CEO of India Deaf Cricket Association

Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), the governing body for deaf cricket in India, has appointed Roma Balwani as its CEO and Brand Custodian effective from July 2022.

In her new role, she will be responsible for creating a corporate structure and establishing the brand IDCA as the apex body for deaf cricket in India.

Sumit Jain, President of IDCA announced the appointment.

"We at IDCA are extremely delighted and overwhelmed, and welcome Balwani as our CEO and Brand Custodian. She has been a pillar of support, helped us mainstream Deaf Cricket in India & gave us the confidence to successfully host the first Deaf ICC T 20 World Cup with five nations participating, extremely grateful to the sponsors and many stakeholders she brought on board for this mega tournament. We are grateful and look forward to her immense contribution to creating IDCA as a self-sustaining worthy non-profit institution & help us gain recognition worldwide for pioneering deaf cricket from India."

Speaking on the appointment, Roma Balwani said India is at the forefront in nurturing sports and has become a sporting nation with many wins both nationally and internationally.

"I'm extremely honoured to be entrusted with leading this exciting new venture established in 2020 by Sumit Jain, who has a long-term vision for IDCA to become a premier institution for Deaf Cricket in India."

"While holding the position of CEO at IDCA, my primary aim would be to nurture deaf youth to hone their cricketing skills and provide them opportunities to be coached and participate in tournaments in India and abroad. I would work towards bringing in collaborations and partnerships from like-minded corporates and government and sports bodies. It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with IDCA to improve and promote deaf cricket," she further added.

A release said Balwani has been at the forefront in making deaf cricket mainstream as she successfully led the first-ever Deaf-ICC T20 World Cup tournament in 2018, held in Gurgaon. The event gave IDCA an edge to be globally recognized, opening new opportunities and setting benchmarks in international tournaments, it added.

With the primary aim to nurture deaf youth to hone their cricketing skills and give them opportunities to participate in tournaments in India & Internationally, IDCA is regarded as cricket's premier specially abled association which today leads and promotes Deaf Cricket in India and globally having 30 state-level associations with over 30, O00 players from various state units for domestic cricket level tournaments.

IDCA is a member of the newly formed Differently-Abled Committee set up on the initiative of Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI to promote disability cricket.

