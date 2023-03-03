Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Aiden Markram has credited the "good vibes" of the SA20 in helping him to resurrect his Proteas' Test career.

Markram led the Sunrisers to the inaugural SA20 title just under a month ago in front of a capacity Wanderers crowd.

He also claimed the Player of the Season award for his brilliant performances with bat and ball for the Sunrisers. And now upon his comeback to the Proteas Test squad after missing the previous tour to Australia, Markram has struck a sublime 115 on the opening day of the two-match series against the West Indies at Centurion.

It was the first time that Markram was back at Centurion after his scintillating century at the same venue that helped the Sunrisers eliminate the Joburg Super Kings in the second Betway SA20 semi-final.

"It is obviously very different (format) but I suppose at any stage when you get runs under your belt, you take confidence from it. The SA20, as we all said, was a great competition. We finished nicely as a team ... those sort of happy vibes, good vibes, you carry forward," Markram said.

Markram was visibly emotional after reaching his first Test century since 2019 - and his only one at Centurion - and admitted that he was close to letting it all out upon reaching the milestone.

"I was fighting the tears a bit," he said. "It meant quite a lot to me, it's been a strange journey, so I'm just grateful that it worked out. It's always a bit more special [at Centurion] when you reach milestones on your home ground because you know friends and family are present too. There was a lot of relief too. That's what it boiled down to."

It has been a really good period in the 28-year-old's career thus far this year with Markram also being installed as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He has replaced New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

( With inputs from ANI )

