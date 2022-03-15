Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Team India for winning Test series against SL

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar praised Team India on clean sweeping the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second Test on Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to clinch the two-match series 2-0.

"#TeamIndia's pink, white and red ball form at home this season has been outstanding. Congratulations on a good win," tweeted Sachin.

Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman also took to his Twitter and wrote, "Clinical series win for India. Shreyas Iyer was a treat to watch in both innings, Rishabh Pant was at his entertaining best and Bumrah showed his class again. For Sri Lanka,Karunaratne fought valiantly but it was always going to be an uphill task. Congratulations."

On the other hand, former Indian batter Irfan Pathan also congratulated Team India and also said that Sri Lanka needs to work on their performance.

"Feel good series win by team India Bumrah was outstanding on this dry pitch. Not a single win during this Indian trip for Sri Lanka, they need to learn a lot quickly," tweeted Irfan.

Resuming the post-Tea session at 151/4, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Niroshan Dickwella struck a 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The 55-run partnership was broken by left-arm spinner Axar Patel who dismissed wicket-keeper batter Dickwella for 12 after he was stumped by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Charith Asalanka joined his skipper but could not do much as he became the second victim of Axar Patel, caught by Rohit Sharma for 5 to put Lankans in further trouble at 180/6.

Karunaratne kept the fight on as he went on to notch up his century and along with Lasith Embuldeniya took Sri Lanka's total beyond the 200-run mark.

Jasprit Bumrah was again introduced into the attack and the pacer cleaned up the centurion Karunaratne for 107 with the visitors losing their seventh wicket for 204. In the next over, Lasith Embuldeniya was dismissed leg before wicket for 2.

Bumrah struck for the third time in the innings as he cleaned up tail-ender Suranga Lakmal for 1 picking up his eighth wicket of the match. Ashwin delivered the final blow as he dismissed Vishwa Fernando for 2 to bowl out visitors for 208. Ashwin finished with 4 wickets in the second innings.

This was India's third day-night Test match victory on home soil in as many matches.

( With inputs from ANI )

