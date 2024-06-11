PM Modi, PMO Updates 'X' Profile with New Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday updated his profile photo on the social media platform 'X'. The changes were made to both his personal handle and the official Prime Minister's Office (PMO) handle. On his personal handle, PM Modi's profile photo now features him in a yellow waistcoat, while the cover photo shows the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he is pictured with newly sworn-in Parliamentarians who were allocated portfolios in his new government.

PMO India (@PMOIndia) updates profile picture and cover image of the official X account. pic.twitter.com/dadzZfc2Am — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 11, 2024

Meanwhile, the official PMO handle, @PMOIndia, now displays a profile photo of PM Modi in a white waistcoat. The cover photo on this handle shows PM Modi bowing to the Constitution in the new Parliament building, with colleagues applauding in the background.

PM Modi also made a special request to his followers on the platform, urging those who had changed their Twitter bio to read as "Modi ka Parivar" to update it. In a post on 'X', PM Modi expressed gratitude for the affection shown through this social media movement during the election campaign. "Through the election campaign, people across India added ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it," PM Modi wrote. He acknowledged the NDA's third consecutive majority win and the mandate to continue working for the nation’s betterment.

Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2024

"With the message of all of us being one family effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ from your social media properties," PM Modi added. "The display may change, but our bond as one family striving for India’s progress remains strong and unbroken."

The slogan "Modi ka Parivar" was introduced by the Prime Minister during a public meeting in Adilabad, Telangana in March, following remarks by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. PM Modi had responded, "The entire nation is saying in one voice today, 'main hu Modi ka Parivar' (I am Modi's family)." Following his introduction of the slogan, several BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, adopted it on their X handles.