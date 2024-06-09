T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs PAK: India Bowled Out For 119, Their Lowest Score In T20 World Cup

India have scored 119 all out with 6 balls remaining in the first innings setting a target of 120 for Pakistan to win the match. Pak bowlers were bang on target and they made Indian batsmen throw their wickets at regular intervals.

India won all the matches against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup except one. For the first time in T20 World Cup history, the Pakistan team defeated the Indian team in T20 World Cup 2021. However, the latter bounced back to emerge victorious in T20 World Cup 2022.

In the T20 World Cup 2024, India started its journey with a match against Ireland, where they beat the latter by 8 wickets. As for Pakistan, the team debuted this season with a match against the USA and lost it. If India secures a win in today’s match, they will be a step closer to the Super 8s.