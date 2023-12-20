Sameer Rizvi to Shubham Dubey: Here are the most expensive uncapped buys in IPL 2024 auction

72 players were sold for Rs 230.45 crore on a frenetic day in the IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai as all ten teams have completed their squads for next year's competition. Overseas pacers and uncapped Indian talents stole the spotlight, with Australia's Mitchell Starc setting a new record value after an intense bidding war.
Notably, Pat Cummins attracted attention from teams like SRH and RCB before the 2016 champions secured him. RCB, missing Cummins, invested Rs 11.50 crores in West Indies' Alzarri Joseph. Punjab Kings secured Harshal Patel for a staggering Rs 11.75 crores, making him the highest-earning Indian player. The IPL auction showcased diverse player movements, with defending champions CSK acquiring New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell for Rs 14 crores. His compatriot Rachin Ravindra joined CSK for Rs 1.8 crores. Travis Head, absent from the IPL since 2017, made a strong comeback with a Rs 6.80 crores bid from SRH, following standout performances in the World Cup.
The uncapped Indian players also fetched hefty deals. Here are the uncapped Indians who became millionaires in IPL 2024 auction
- Haryana cricketer Sumit Kumar secured a deal with the Delhi Capitals for 1 crore INR following his impressive performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 183 runs at a striking rate well above 150.
- Sushant Mishra, a promising left-arm pacer, joined the Gujarat Titans for 2.2 crore INR. Despite playing only 4 T20s, Mishra has taken 7 wickets at an average of 21.42.
- M Siddharth, a budding spinner in the domestic circuit, was acquired by Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) for 2.4 crore INR. In just 7 T20 matches, the left-arm spinner has taken an impressive 18 wickets at an average of 6.50.
- Gujarat Titans made a significant purchase by acquiring M Siddharth for a substantial 3.6 crore INR. Siddharth, who has captained in U19 and U25 tournaments, is regarded as a promising prospect.
- Yash Dayal, formerly with the Gujarat Titans, was released ahead of the 2024 edition. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured Dayal's services for 5 crore INR.
- Shubham Dubey, a standout performer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, amassed 221 runs in 7 matches with an impressive average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 187.28. Rajasthan Royals signed Dubey for 5.8 crore INR.
- Kumar Kushagra, known for his remarkable 266 in a Ranji Trophy fixture, became the youngest ever to surpass 250. Delhi Capitals invested 7.2 crore INR in Kushagra, who has also scored over 700 runs in List A cricket with an average exceeding 45.
- Shahrukh Khan, recognized for his aggressive batting, particularly as a powerful finisher, was acquired by the Gujarat Titans for a significant 7.4 crore INR.
- Sameer Rizvi, a standout performer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 with 277 runs in 7 games at an average of 69.25, secured a lucrative deal with the Chennai Super Kings for 8.4 crore INR.