Sameer Rizvi to Shubham Dubey: Here are the most expensive uncapped buys in IPL 2024 auction

72 players were sold for Rs 230.45 crore on a frenetic day in the IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai as all ten teams have completed their squads for next year's competition. Overseas pacers and uncapped Indian talents stole the spotlight, with Australia's Mitchell Starc setting a new record value after an intense bidding war.

Notably, Pat Cummins attracted attention from teams like SRH and RCB before the 2016 champions secured him. RCB, missing Cummins, invested Rs 11.50 crores in West Indies' Alzarri Joseph. Punjab Kings secured Harshal Patel for a staggering Rs 11.75 crores, making him the highest-earning Indian player. The IPL auction showcased diverse player movements, with defending champions CSK acquiring New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell for Rs 14 crores. His compatriot Rachin Ravindra joined CSK for Rs 1.8 crores. Travis Head, absent from the IPL since 2017, made a strong comeback with a Rs 6.80 crores bid from SRH, following standout performances in the World Cup.

The uncapped Indian players also fetched hefty deals. Here are the uncapped Indians who became millionaires in IPL 2024 auction