Sameer Rizvi, CSK's Rs 8 Crore Player, Scores Triple Century, Hits 204 Runs in 45 Balls in CK Nayudu Trophy Match

Ahead of Indian Premier League 2024, there is good news for the Chennai Super Kings. In the IPL auction, Sameer Rizvi, who was brought into the team at a cost of Rs 8.40 crore, scored a triple century today.

In the semi-final match of the CK Nayudu Trophy, Uttar Pradesh posted a mountain of 746 runs in the first innings, overwhelming the bowlers of Saurashtra. After Swastik (57) and Rituraj Sharma (132), captain Sameer Rizvi scored 312 runs in 266 balls with the help of 33 fours and 12 sixes. He hit 204 runs with fours and sixes. He was well supported by Siddharth Yadav (84), Aditya Sharma (34), and Vipraj Nigam (35).

Chennai Super Kings spent Rs 8.40 crore out of the remaining Rs 11.60 crore in the purse for Sameer Rizvi. Gujarat Lions and Chennai Super Kings bid for Sameer, who had a base price of Rs 20 lakh. Both of them pushed the bid up to Rs 8 crore. Apart from these two, other teams did not show much interest. Later, after Rs 7.60 crore, Gujarat withdrew, and Delhi Capitals entered. However, Chennai sealed the deal for 8.40 crores.

Who is Sameer Rizvi?

The 20-year-old Sameer Rizvi plays for Kanpur Superstars in the Uttar Pradesh Twenty20 League. He scored 455 runs in 9 innings with 2 centuries in this tournament. He was invited for trials by three franchises in the IPL, including the Punjab Kings, but did not make it to the trials. However, he made his mark with a strong performance for the Uttar Pradesh team in the Under-23 ODI against Rajasthan.